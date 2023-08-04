Margot Robbie called her shot when it came to pitching Barbie.

As Barbie approaches the $1 billion mark at the box office, it's timely to revisit an interview Robbie did with Collider prior the film's release. In the interview, Robbie detailed going to Warner Bros. with her pitch for the film, naming moneymaking duos made up of a “big idea” and a “visionary director” such as dinosaurs and Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park).

When it came to her film, Robbie said, “Greta Gerwig and Barbie” — guaranteeing that the film would be profitable. “I think I told them they'd make a billion dollars,” Robbie recalled. “Which, maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?”

Little did Robbie know — or did she? — Barbie is about to cross $1 billion at the box office. It got off to a record-breaking hot start — it was the highest debut ever for a (solo) female-directed feature — and has continued to have legs in the following weeks. Barbie has been the movie of the summer and will continue its amazing run.

Margot Robbie stars as “Stereotypical” Barbie in Greta Gerwig's film who, after beginning to question her mortality, is sent on a journey of self-discovery. Along for the ride is Ken (Ryan Gosling). The ensemble is filled with A-list talent such as Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, and Ariana Greenblatt.

If there's one thing you can learn from Robbie's Barbie success story, it's to bet on yourself.

Barbie is in theaters now.