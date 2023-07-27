To the surprise of no one, Mattel wants to make more sequels to the smash box office hit, Barbie. A CEO from the toy brand spoke about the hopes they have to expand the world of Greta Gerwig's film.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz spoke to Variety about a bunch of titles on their slate, and of course, Barbie came up. The film has already grossed nearly $500 million worldwide and it came out on July 21.

“Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe,” Kreiz said. “It’s a very rich universe… It’s a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities.”

She continued, “At the outset, we’re not saying, ‘Okay, let’s think already about movie two and three.’ Let’s get the first one right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen.”

In conclusion, spawning new franchises are always the goal for Mattel. “Successful movies lend themselves to more movies. Our ambition is to create film franchises,” Kreiz said.

Barbie has been a resounding success for Mattel and Warner Bros. alike. The Greta Gerwig film broke the record for the highest-grossing weekend for a film directed by a female. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken, respectively, who embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Barbie is in theaters now.