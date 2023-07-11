Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, and more have joked about “Kenergy” during the Barbie press tour, but even the actor who plays the character can't define it.

When speaking to ExtraTV, Gosling was asked how he would define “Kenergy.” He replied, “You know, very little is known about ‘Kenergy' and we don't have the funding for the research” with a slight smile and a laugh from Robbie.

He then tried to continue the bit with a serious demeanor, but with a laugh, he continued, “We know that it's real, you know… in my case, it came on like as a rash and then it turned into a tan, and then suddenly you're shaving your legs and you're bleaching your hair and you're wearing Bespoke neon roller blades.”

“So I don't know. But hopefully, if this film [is successful], the conversation starts [and] we can start sort of funding it and really finding out like where [and] what is ‘Kenergy,'” Gosling concluded.

Whatever “Kenergy” is, Ryan Gosling clearly exuded it in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. As the main version of the iconic Ken doll, Gosling has gained critical acclaim for his performance coming out of the premiere. Some critics even called for an Oscar nomination.

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) upon getting expelled from Barbie Land and their journey of self-discovery. Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, John Cena, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell also appear in the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.