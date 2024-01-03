Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Barbie script will now be eligible for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

The Academy has made a huge decision regarding the Oscars eligibility for Barbie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's script will now be moved to Best Adapted Screenplay.

Best Adapted Screenplay?

Variety is reporting that Barbie has been moved from Best Original Screenplay to Best Adapted Screenplay eligibility. Generally, this category is reserved for adaptations of established works (like book-to-film adaptations). It also includes sequels to films.

Perhaps this is a shock to some. Barbie, after all, wasn't based on an already-written story. Granted, it was based on characters from an existing IP.

In Barbie, the titular doll, played by Margot Robbie, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. This comes on the heels of her beginning to question her own mortality. Ken (Ryan Gosling) also joins her on her quest and the two encounter the real world.

Suffice it to say, the film was a huge hit. It was the highest-grossing film of the year, making over $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office. Gerwig, who directed the film, also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. The two recently got married and have collaborated on several projects.

This includes Greta Gerwig's appearances in Baumbach's films. Greenberg, Frances Ha, and Mistress America are a few of Noah Baumbach's films that include Gerwig. Their most recent collaboration was White Noise. In the film, Gerwig plays Babette. That is one of the film's main roles and she stars alongside Adam Driver.

The Oscars are just a few months away. We will soon find out if Barbie lands a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination.