Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially husband and wife, 12 years after being together.

According to a spokesperson for the director of the upcoming Barbie movie, the couple exchanged vows at New York City Hall.

Gerwig and Baumbach first crossed paths during the filming of the 2010 movie ‘Greenberg.' From there, the two started their romantic journey in 2011. This latest development follows a dynamic year for the couple, during which they co-wrote the screenplay for Barbie. Both also discreetly welcomed their second son, as revealed in a July interview with Elle UK.

Reflecting on their creative collaboration, Baumbach expressed the joy of working alongside his now-wife. “The pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything.” He further shared the pride he takes in watching Gerwig create meaningful work, emphasizing the positive impact on their relationship.

Gerwig and Baumbach have had their own cinematic achievements. Both have earned individual Oscar nominations in 2020. With Noah Baumbach receiving nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Marriage Story. While Gerwig was recognized for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women, a film she also directed.

Walking the red carpet together at the 2020 Academy Awards, Baumbach credited Greta Gerwig for making him a “better person and a better writer.” The couple's partnership extends beyond their personal life, with Baumbach admitting in a Q&A that their collaboration on Barbie turned out to be the “best thing we've ever written.”

As Gerwig and Baumbach commence this new chapter in their married journey, enthusiasts eagerly look forward to their ongoing triumphs. Both in their personal lives and in the realm of cinema.