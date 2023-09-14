Barcelona are still in contention to sign Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. Despite the financial challenges posed by salary fair play regulations, Camp Nou remains an enticing destination for top-tier players. Notably, Silva has recently renewed his Manchester City contract with termination clauses, hinting at a potential move to Barcelona next summer.

Silva, a key figure for Pep Guardiola, renewed his contract this summer. Despite his significance to the team, his previous contracts did not reflect his importance, primarily due to him not being among the highest earners at the club.

He had declined renewal offers in the past two years, hoping for a transfer to Barcelona. However, Barcelona's financial constraints prevented them from pursuing him, even though he was Xavi's top priority signing. To enhance his terms, Silva extended his contract with City by just one season, improving his salary to match the highest earners in the squad and setting a release clause at £50m (approximately €58.5m). His aspiration to join Barcelona remains intact, evident in the inclusion of the termination clause in his contract.

Similarly, Dani Olmo, another player Xavi admires, extended his contract with RB Leipzig until 2027 this summer. Despite becoming the team's standout player based on his goal contributions, he was not among the top earners. Like Silva, Olmo included a release clause in his contract, valuing himself at €60m, despite being five years younger.

Barcelona's interest influenced both players' decisions, and their inclusion of termination clauses opens the door for a potential move to the Catalan club in the future. However, the clock is ticking, particularly for Silva, who desires a Barcelona switch and has officially set his price. He has made himself an attractive target for any club willing to meet the £50m release clause.