After a summer full of Manchester City transfer rumors, the latest news is that Bernardo Silva is signing a new contract and not going anywhere. The 29-year-old Portuguese star is now officially staying on the blue side of Manchester for this English Premier League season, and for a long time to come.

On Wednesday, Bernardo Silva signed a new Manchester City contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2025-26 English Premier League campaign.

“Here at Manchester City I can keep winning. I love the club, the manager, teammates, fans,” Silva said, per European football insider Fabrizio Romano. “I’m delighted to extend my time here. It’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion”.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Bernardo Silva came to Man City in 2016 from Monaco in Ligue 1 for €50 million in one of Pep Guardiola’s first major deals as manager. Since then, Silva has been a fixture in the City lineup, playing in 308 matches in all competitions while putting up 55 goals and 59 assists. He is a Swiss Army knife for his brilliant manager and has played all over the pitch for Guardiola.

RECOMMENDED
Lucas Paqueta Manchester City

Manchester City make plans for Lucas Paqueta after failed bid

Fahad Hamid ·

Manchester City, Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola leaves due to emergency surgery

Fremont Farkas ·

Manchester City, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, English Premier League

Manchester City lands Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium teammate in €60 million deal

Tim Crean ·

During his time at the Etihad, Silva has been a part of five English Premier League title wins, four Carabao Cups, two FA Cups, and a Champions League title.

After winning the treble in 2023, Manchester City is undergoing a bit of an overhaul, and transfer rumors about Silva swirled. However, now armed with a new deal, teams like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will not be able to get their hands on Silva for a while.