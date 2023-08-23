After a summer full of Manchester City transfer rumors, the latest news is that Bernardo Silva is signing a new contract and not going anywhere. The 29-year-old Portuguese star is now officially staying on the blue side of Manchester for this English Premier League season, and for a long time to come.

On Wednesday, Bernardo Silva signed a new Manchester City contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2025-26 English Premier League campaign.

“Here at Manchester City I can keep winning. I love the club, the manager, teammates, fans,” Silva said, per European football insider Fabrizio Romano. “I’m delighted to extend my time here. It’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion”.

Bernardo Silva came to Man City in 2016 from Monaco in Ligue 1 for €50 million in one of Pep Guardiola’s first major deals as manager. Since then, Silva has been a fixture in the City lineup, playing in 308 matches in all competitions while putting up 55 goals and 59 assists. He is a Swiss Army knife for his brilliant manager and has played all over the pitch for Guardiola.

During his time at the Etihad, Silva has been a part of five English Premier League title wins, four Carabao Cups, two FA Cups, and a Champions League title.

After winning the treble in 2023, Manchester City is undergoing a bit of an overhaul, and transfer rumors about Silva swirled. However, now armed with a new deal, teams like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will not be able to get their hands on Silva for a while.