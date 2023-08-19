Manchester City are confident about securing Bernardo Silva to a new long-term contract in this summer window. The Portuguese midfielder has been linked away from the Etihad Stadium. He refused to disclose his future with Manchester City after winning the Champions League against Inter Milan in June.

According to the reports from 90min, Manchester City want to make Silva one of the highest-paid players at the club. The former AS Monaco man has been linked with moves to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Barcelona this summer. However, the Catalans have accepted that they cannot afford this deal and are preparing to consider Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix instead.

Manchester City have bought Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic in this window. Kovacic was the first-choice replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who left as a free agent to Barcelona. They were trying to sign West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, but the deal collapsed because the player was allegedly found in a betting scandal.

Silva was signed for £43m in 2017 from AS Monaco and has been the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola's team ever since. He has won five Premier League titles and a Champions League so far in his City tenure. However, he wanted to join Barcelona last season but was denied the move by Guardiola. The former Bayern Munich manager told him to stay for one more season with the condition that a club meets his valuation of £75m to £80m.

Although Manchester City are still in the hunt for a new midfielder, they cannot afford to let more players go after the departures of Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. Alongside Silva's reported deal, the Premier League champions are confident about tying Kyle Walker to a new deal. The English defender has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.