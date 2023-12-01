Explore FC Barcelona's increasing investment in Pedri, with recent milestones triggering an additional $5.5 million payment.

FC Barcelona's financial commitment to UD Las Palmas for acquiring Pedri's services has been on a steady rise, with the recent milestone performance against Porto in the Champions League triggering an additional payment of $5.5 million (€5 million). Initially secured for $5.5 million in 2019 under former president Josep Bartomeu, Forbes reveals that Pedri's ascent to an indispensable part of Barcelona's midfield has prompted the club to pay more to Las Palmas.

The 21-year-old's meteoric rise since joining the Blaugrana has been spectacular. Emerging amidst financial challenges and a dearth of new signings under Ronald Koeman's tenure, Pedri's exceptional performances in training earned him a swift promotion to the first team. His consistency and impact on the field swiftly elevated him to being considered one of the world's finest players in his position.

As a result of Pedri's pivotal role in Xavi Hernandez's squad, Barcelona has already surpassed the initial payment to Las Palmas, with the club's total investment estimated to range between $19.6 million to $27.3 million. The young midfielder's injury setbacks, notably against Manchester United in the Europa League, delayed his reaching the milestone of playing 45 minutes or more in 100 games for Barcelona, a feat finally accomplished against Porto.

With injuries impacting the squad, Pedri's significance in the team is set to soar, particularly in the absence of Gavi, who faces an extended spell on the sidelines. Despite occasional chemistry concerns within the midfield, Pedri remains an indispensable asset in Xavi's plans and is seen as a cornerstone for Barcelona's future.

Comparatively, Barcelona's investment in Pedri remains a bargain in today's inflated transfer market, contrasting significantly with the exorbitant fees paid by rivals Real Madrid for their recent acquisitions. As Pedri continues to evolve and consolidate his role, Barcelona's increasing financial commitment to him underscores his growing importance and the club's belief in his potential as a long-term asset.