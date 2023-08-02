Barcelona midfielder Pedri has addressed rumors linking him with a potential transfer to PSG, insisting that he is committed to staying at the Catalan club, reported by goal.com. The young Spaniard, who has been a subject of interest for PSG, declared that Barcelona is the club of his dreams and he wants to continue playing for them for many more years.

In an interview with La Vanguardia, Pedri stated that he is focused on preparing for the upcoming season with Barcelona and is not paying attention to any transfer speculation. He is determined to enjoy his time with Barça and is looking forward to the pre-season.

When questioned about PSG's interest in him, Pedri expressed that he leaves those matters to his representatives. He emphasized that for him to leave Barcelona, it would have to be under very bad and unpleasant circumstances, as he sees the likelihood of such a scenario as highly unlikely.

Despite being rumored to be in the running for the captaincy at Barcelona, Pedri fully supported the decision made by his teammates. He voted for Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo, who were eventually named as captains for the upcoming season. Pedri stated that he is not yet ready for such a responsibility and feels that De Jong and Araujo deserved the captaincy due to their long-standing commitment to the club.

As Barcelona prepares for the Joan Gamper Trophy final against Tottenham and the opening match of the La Liga campaign against Getafe, Pedri's focus remains on contributing to the success of the team. His performances on the pitch have shown immense promise, and Barcelona will be hoping that he continues to shine as a crucial part of their squad in the upcoming season.