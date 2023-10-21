Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has highlighted the club's discussions regarding a potential reunion with Neymar before the Brazilian star made a surprising move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The former Barca man, who previously graced Camp Nou from 2013 to 2017, departed Paris Saint-Germain for Al Hilal in a £78 million transfer, but his tenure was cut short by an ACL injury just five games in.

In an interview with Lance!, Deco disclosed talks about Neymar's return to Barcelona, with the player expressing his desire to return. However, the complexities of the financial aspects, including the Brazilian's high salary and offers from Saudi clubs, made the move an implausible feat under the current Financial Fair Play regulations.

While Deco acknowledged Neymar's fantastic abilities and how he would fit into Barca, the reunion remained a distant possibility due to the practicalities involved. He praised Neymar's time with PSG, emphasizing that the Brazilian had notable success there, even if it didn't quite match the stature of his Barcelona stint.

Deco highlighted the difference in club dimensions, noting that while PSG offered Neymar a platform to shine, Barcelona's global reach could project players to the Ballon d'Or stage. Despite speculation, Deco refrained from speculating on the factors influencing Neymar's decisions, leaving room for the enigmatic aspects of the player's career choices.

Neymar's journey from Barcelona to PSG, and subsequently to Al Hilal, continues to intrigue the footballing world. Deco's insights shed light on the behind-the-scenes discussions at Barcelona, giving fans a glimpse into the complexities of pursuing a player of Neymar's caliber regarding his talent and the financial aspects involved.