Barcelona's upcoming objectives include the renewal and adaptation of Frenkie de Jong's contract, which promises to be more intricate than previous renewals. While Barcelona successfully extended Marc-André ter Stegen's contract until 2028 recently, De Jong's situation differs significantly.

According to the reports from MARCA, Barcelona has not initiated any official discussions regarding De Jong's contract. There hasn't been a formal meeting between the club and the Dutch midfielder, and De Jong appears to be in no hurry to address the matter. His current contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June 2026, and he has a substantial sum of money yet to be paid out. In the current season, his guaranteed fixed salary, encompassing the base salary, deferral, and bonuses, exceeds 27 million gross.

De Jong is well aware that, upon the conclusion of his contract, he can negotiate with any club and secure the entirety of the remaining money. Barcelona, on the other hand, is keen on extending his contract to provide stability but acknowledges that it cannot match the financial terms of his current deal. Furthermore, the dynamics are distinct from Ter Stegen's situation, as the German goalkeeper signed his last major contract with Barcelona, set to expire when he's 36 years old.

Consequently, a swift resolution to De Jong's contract renewal seems unlikely. Nevertheless, his exceptional performance on the field is undeniable. He has assumed an increasingly vital role in Barcelona's gameplay and has become the conductor of the team's orchestration, especially since Sergio Busquets' departure. Negotiating a salary reduction will be a challenging task, but given De Jong's importance to the squad and Barcelona's financial constraints, it's a complex issue that requires careful handling.

Barcelona recognizes the significance of securing De Jong's future at the club, and the upcoming negotiations will likely be intricate and protracted. As they navigate this challenging renewal process, Barcelona aims to strike a balance that benefits both the player and the club.