Barcelona star goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen is set to sign a new long-term contract and stay the undisputed No.1 at the Camp Nou. The German goalkeeper has been at Barcelona since 2016 and has been the heartbeat of their defense for the last decade.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ter Stegen's new contract with Barcelona is done and sealed. The agreement was reached between the club and German's agent two weeks ago. Now, the contract will be signed as the documents are ready. The former Borussia Monchengladbach man will extend his contract with the Catalans till 2028.

Ter Stegen's new deal with Barcelona is extremely important as it will restart some of their delayed transfers. Joao Cancelo is set to sign for the Catalans on a season-long loan from Manchester City, but that move is getting delayed due to the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules. Ter Stegen has reportedly taken a cut on his wages for the first two years of the new deal. That reduction in wages will be covered in the next three years of this deal.

Consequently, Barcelona will be able to keep up with the FFP rules and register backup goalkeeper Inaki Pena. The 24-year-old is yet to be registered by the La Liga champions alongside Marcos Alonso and Inigo Martinez.

Ter Stegen was one of the best goalkeepers in the world last season, accumulating 26 clean sheets for Barcelona as they won La Liga for the first time since 2019. With the club signing more players in this window and easing their economic crisis, Ter Stegen will hope to produce similar performances to keep the club competitive.