Barcelona defender Gerard Pique made headlines after choosing to ignore the club’s title celebrations, despite his involvement in their recent success and his crucial role in Lionel Messi‘s departure from the club, as reported by mirror.

Pique, who had confirmed his retirement from football in November, did not attend the league title celebrations held by Barcelona players on Monday. The team had secured their first La Liga title in four years over the weekend.

Having made 10 appearances for Barcelona earlier in the season, including featuring in six league matches, Pique’s absence raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike. Reports suggest that Pique played a significant part in convincing the club to part ways with Lionel Messi in 2021. Messi eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year contract, ending his long-standing association with Barcelona.

The decision to let Messi go was a difficult one for both the club and the player, as he had verbally agreed to a new contract with Barcelona. However, the club’s precarious financial situation and La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play rules prevented them from registering any contract extension for Messi. Pique, however, was instrumental in persuading Barcelona president Joan Laporta that the departure of their star player would not be catastrophic and that the club could recover from it.

Despite Pique’s involvement in the title-winning campaign, he opted not to join his teammates in the celebratory events held in the streets of Barcelona. This decision surprised many, considering his contributions to the team’s success.

While Pique’s absence may have raised questions, it appears that his focus and commitment to Barcelona may have shifted following his retirement announcement and the role he played in Messi’s departure. Only time will tell how his relationship with the club evolves in the future.