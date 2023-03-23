Gerard Piqué has opened up about his life since his high-profile breakup with pop star Shakira. In a recent interview with Spanish publication El Pais, the former soccer star refused to talk about the details of the split, stating that his main focus is on their children, Milan and Sasha.

Piqué emphasized the importance of protecting his children and how all parents have a responsibility to do what’s best for their kids. He also spoke about his role as a father, stating that it’s his main priority.

The 36-year-old former professional soccer player also addressed the media attention and backlash he’s received since the split. He stated that he’s not interested in cleaning up his image and that he’s focusing on the people closest to him.

Despite the breakup, Piqué seems to be in a good place and has found happiness in his personal life. He recently went Instagram official with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí, in January.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In contrast, Shakira has been using her music to channel her emotions and express herself since the split. She recently spoke about her new song, BZRP Music Sessions, Vo. 53, which is a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap and is inspired by her breakup with Piqué.

Through her music, Shakira has found a way to connect with other women who have gone through similar experiences. She expressed that writing the song was a healthy way for her to channel her emotions and connect with her fans.

Overall, Piqué and Shakira seem to be moving on from their split in their own ways. While Shakira uses music to express herself, Piqué is focused on being a good father and finding happiness in his personal life.