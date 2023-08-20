FC Barcelona have an agreement in place to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese defender is deemed surplus to requirements after being left out of favor by manager Pep Guardiola.

According to the reports from the SPORT, Barcelona and Manchester City are currently negotiating the deal with Cancelo. The negotiations are going in the right way. Cancelo will reportedly join Barcelona on a one-season loan with the option of buying for €30m.

Cancelo has wanted to leave Manchester City permanently but has accepted the loan move from Barcelona. However, the purchase option is not mandatory in the deal. It can only happen if the Portuguese defender plays 70% of the Catalans' matches this season. Moreover, he should ensure that Barcelona goes beyond the Round of 16 in the Champions League. This could be a huge task for the former Juventus man, as the Catalans failed to progress past the group stages for the last two years.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Barcelona got relegated to the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group. They were eventually knocked out of the competition by Manchester United.

Barcelona plan to make Cancelo their first-choice right back next season. They are planning to sell Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven this summer, which gives the Portuguese defender the opportunity to make the right-back position his own. The agreement is expected to be finalized by the next few hours, and the deal can be officially announced by the end of this week. By Monday, Cancelo is expected to be announced as the new Barcelona player.