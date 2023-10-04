A return to Camp Nou would symbolize the healing of broken bonds after Lionel Messi's emotional departure and the failed attempts to rejoin Barcelona before his move to Inter Miami.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, has made a heartfelt commitment to ensure that Messi gets the chance for a proper farewell at his beloved Barcelona in the coming years. After over two decades at the club, Messi's iconic journey with Barcelona took an unexpected turn in 2021, as financial issues led to an emotional goodbye. He then embarked on a new chapter with Paris Saint-Germain, reuniting with Neymar Jr.

Now, both sides appear eager to mend fences. Inter Miami's leadership, including Jorge Mas, is actively exploring the possibility of an exhibition match between Miami and Barcelona. The La Liga giants traditionally host the Joan Gamper Trophy annually, and next year could potentially see these two teams face off. With Barcelona temporarily playing at the Olympic Stadium during renovations, such a friendly tribute game could be the perfect way to reopen Camp Nou.

Jorge Mas emphasized his commitment to Messi's desire for a proper farewell, stating, “We will do everything possible in the coming years so that he has the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona.” Inter Miami's co-owner also expressed his delight at the extraordinary response Messi has received in the United States, highlighting how Messi's arrival has transformed the landscape of Major League Soccer (MLS).

As Messi continues to make his mark in the MLS, the prospect of a Camp Nou return adds a poignant chapter to his legendary career, emphasizing the enduring bond between the football icon and his beloved Barcelona.