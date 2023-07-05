Barcelona has officially secured the signing of promising Brazilian talent Vitor Roque, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. After extensive negotiations and the completion of all necessary paperwork with Athletico Paranaense, Barcelona emerged as the victorious club in the race to acquire the 18-year-old striker.

The agreement to bring Roque to the Camp Nou was reached in principle last month, with Barcelona agreeing to pay a base fee of €35 million, along with an additional €10 million in potential add-ons. This brings the total cost of the transfer to a substantial €45 million, highlighting the club's commitment to securing the talented youngster.

Roque's desire to join Barcelona and wear the famous Blaugrana jersey has been a decisive factor throughout the negotiations. Personal terms were quickly agreed upon, as the young striker had always dreamt of playing for the Catalan giants. It is now expected that Roque will imminently sign a contract that will keep him at Barcelona until 2029.

The upcoming deal is set to include a staggering release clause of €1 billion, showcasing Barcelona's intent to protect their investment and ward off potential suitors for the talented forward. This hefty clause reflects the club's confidence in Roque's abilities and their belief in his potential to develop into a top-class player.

Vitor Roque's arrival at Barcelona adds another promising talent to their renowned youth development system. The club has a long-standing tradition of nurturing and developing young players, and Roque will have the opportunity to hone his skills and fulfill his potential under the guidance of experienced coaches and alongside talented teammates.

Barcelona fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the Brazilian prodigy in action, as he joins the ranks of the club's renowned forward line. With his signing now official, the focus shifts to Roque's integration into the squad and his progression as a player. Barcelona supporters will be eagerly anticipating his contributions on the pitch, as he embarks on a new chapter of his footballing journey at one of the most illustrious clubs in the world.