Promising Brazilian forward Vitor Roque is close to joining Barcelona as they engage in advanced talks with Athletico Paranaense for a potential €35m transfer.

18-year-old Roque has been in sensational form for Athletico Paranaense this season, finding the net four times in just 10 appearances. Regarded as one of Brazil's most talented young players, Roque has caught the attention of Barcelona, who are eager to secure his signature.

Reports suggest that Barcelona and Athletico Paranaense have verbally agreed on a €35m deal, supplemented by €10m in add-ons. The clubs are currently finalizing the remaining details, including payment terms, taxes, and the length of the contract.

Barcelona aims to secure Roque on a five-year deal, anticipating him to be their next signing of the summer transfer window after Ilkay Gundogan's bombshell decision.

Vitor Roque's potential transfer would be a significant coup for Barcelona as they acquire a developmental piece to the club's future despite its current success. Finishing first in La Liga, the Catalan giants aspire to win later as much as they seek to win now.

Renowned for his versatility, Roque excels as both a striker and a winger. His attributes include exceptional speed, dribbling finesse, and clinical finishing ability. Furthermore, he possesses strong passing skills and demonstrates an admirable work ethic on the field. His biggest strength is his shot-creating action, which is in the 75th percentile. Under an elite team like Barcelona, his potential for growth is immeasurable.

If Roque can replicate his current form at Barcelona, he has the potential to become a crucial asset for the club. With his youth and immense talent, Roque could contribute significantly to Barcelona's future success.