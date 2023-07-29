Ousmane Dembele could have a future in Europe outside of FC Barcelona. The French superstar hasn't lived up to the hype that saw him become the successor of Neymar, who left for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a world record fee.

According to the sources from ESPN, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are set to secure a stunning move of Dembele from Barcelona. The Ligue 1 champions have been monitoring the former Borussia Dortmund man's situation for a long time. It is reported that PSG actually wanted Dembele in 2017 before he made up his mind to go to Camp Nou. ESPN also reports that the left-footed winger has agreed on a five-year deal to leave Barcelona and join PSG.

Dembele has a €50 million ($55m) release clause in his current Barcelona contract. If it isn't activated by July 31, his valuation will go up to €100m. The French superstar also has a contract offer from the Catalans on the table, but PSG are confident that they can wrap up the deal soon. It is reported that there are a few final formalities remaining to be resolved between Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, and Luis Campos, the PSG sporting director. However, the overall talks have been positive, and both parties are determined to find an agreement.

Barcelona manager Xavi wants to keep Dembele and considers him a key player in the squad. However, the former Spanish midfielder understands that a high transfer fee for the Frenchman would ease the financial burden for the Catalans. The La Liga champions cannot do anything if PSG decides to trigger Dembele's release clause.