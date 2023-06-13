Inter Miami‘s ambitious plans to strengthen their squad continue to take shape, with talks now underway to bring in Barcelona's Jordi Alba, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Following the stunning announcement of Lionel Messi's arrival at the MLS club after his departure from PSG, Inter Miami is wasting no time in pursuing other marquee signings.

Negotiations between Inter Miami and Jordi Alba have reached an advanced stage, indicating a concrete possibility of the Spanish left-back making the move to the United States. The potential transfer has caught the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide, as Alba has been a vital figure for Barcelona and the Spanish national team for several years.

While discussions are progressing positively, it has been revealed that Alba has also received two proposals from clubs in Saudi Arabia. The experienced defender is keeping his options open and is expected to carefully assess each offer before making a final decision. It is anticipated that Alba will take his time to evaluate the different factors at play and reach a conclusion in the coming weeks.

Inter Miami's pursuit of Alba is indicative of their determination to assemble a squad capable of competing at the highest level. The arrival of Lionel Messi has already generated tremendous excitement among fans, and the potential addition of Jordi Alba would further strengthen the club's profile and competitiveness in Major League Soccer.

The Spanish full-back has enjoyed a highly successful career at Barcelona, winning numerous domestic and international titles. Known for his attacking prowess and defensive solidity, Alba's potential arrival would significantly bolster Inter Miami's defensive capabilities and provide valuable experience to the team.

As negotiations progress, fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding Jordi Alba's future. If the deal is successfully completed, it would mark another significant milestone for Inter Miami, solidifying their status as a club attracting top-tier talent and aiming to make a mark in American soccer.