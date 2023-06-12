Poland international Robert Lewandowski just finished up an impressive first season at Barcelona and despite being under contract until 2026, clubs in Saudi Arabia are reportedly eyeing the striker. While he hasn't actually received an offer, Lewa isn't the least bit interested in the chatter.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I don't think about Saudi bid… because there's nothing to think about. I’ve got other priorities. I look and see what is happening [in Saudi], but it does not concern me.”

The Saudi Arabian Pro League is getting a ton of hype lately after some massive additions. Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr in January, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are the latest big names to take their talents to the Middle East. With more money than god, the Kingdom is offering these players ridiculous contracts. I mean, they were willing to pay Lionel Messi over a billion to play for Al-Hilal. But, he's heading to the MLS instead.

Back to Robert Lewandowski. The Pole just bagged 23 goals and tallied seven assists in 34 league appearances as Barca ultimately won LaLiga. He also produced in the Champions League despite the club bowing out early, netting five times.

Lewandowski is still a force to be reckoned with in Europe. It really would make no sense for him to go and play in Saudi Arabia at this point. But, you better believe clubs in the Middle East will be trying to lure him in shortly. After all, the forward is now 34 years old.

For now, though, Lewa is focused on Barca.