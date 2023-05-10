Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has made a monumental decision regarding his future with the Catalan club. It is now official that Busquets will be leaving Barcelona after an illustrious 18 seasons with the team, via Fabrizio Romano. The departure marks the end of an era for the 34-year-old midfielder.

Busquets leaves behind a remarkable legacy at Barcelona, having achieved tremendous success during his time at the club. Throughout his career, he secured a plethora of silverware, including three Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, eight La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, seven Copa Del Rey trophies, and seven Spanish Super Cup victories.

Considered a legend of the club, Busquets played a vital role in Barcelona’s dominance on both the domestic and international stages. His exceptional vision, technical skills, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game earned him immense respect from teammates, opponents, and fans alike.

While Busquets’ next destination has not been officially confirmed, it is widely expected that he will be moving to Saudi Arabia for the next chapter of his career. The move to the Middle East is indicative of the growing influence and financial power of clubs in the region.

As Busquets bids farewell to Barcelona, the club and its supporters will undoubtedly express their gratitude for his immense contributions over the years. His departure marks the end of an era but also opens up new opportunities for both the player and the team as they seek to rebuild and forge a new path in the seasons to come.