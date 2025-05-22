Boston Legacy FC, the much-anticipated 2026 NWSL expansion team, has unveiled plans to play its entire inaugural season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. With only ten months before the league kicks off, construction delays at White Stadium in Boston have forced the club to find a temporary home.

White Stadium was originally set to be ready by March 2026. However, multiple setbacks, including an ongoing lawsuit filed by a local conservancy group, have pushed the timeline well beyond the start of the season. According to a statement from the club, construction is underway but will not be completed in time.

Rather than switching venues midseason, Boston Legacy has opted for stability and will play all its home games at Gillette Stadium.

The decision comes with both excitement and concern. Gillette is one of the most iconic sports venues in the region. It is home to the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS’s New England Revolution. The stadium is also set to host seven FIFA Men’s World Cup games next summer. Now, it adds another historic milestone to its resume by hosting the debut of Boston’s new women’s soccer team.

The shift is not without criticism. Gillette Stadium’s 65,000-seat size and artificial turf are far from the intimate, community-focused setting envisioned for White Stadium. Still, the club is confident that the venue will provide a top-tier experience for fans while construction continues in Boston.

White Stadium’s renovation is part of a unique public-private partnership between Boston Legacy and Boston Public Schools. The cost of the project has now doubled to over 200 million dollars, with the team responsible for half. Once complete, it will become the permanent home of the club and a shared space with public school athletics.

Boston Legacy has already had a colorful journey. The club rebranded from its original name BOS Nation FC after its initial campaign, titled “Too Many Balls,” sparked backlash. The move to Gillette is yet another chapter in the evolving story of a franchise determined to bring women’s soccer back to Boston in a major way.

As anticipation builds for 2026, fans can expect to see top-level soccer under the bright lights of Foxborough while the team’s permanent home slowly takes shape in the heart of Boston.