After a week of heavy backlash from the National Women's Soccer League Players Association, players, and fans, the NWSL has released a long-awaited statement addressing the decision to continue play between Angel City FC and Utah Royals FC after defender Savy King collapsed mid-game.

In a message issued to ESPN, the league acknowledged that the public's cry to have postponed the rest of the match was the correct call.

“Having reviewed our protocols and how they were implemented, and in listening to feedback from our stakeholders, the Angel City vs. Utah game [on May 9] should not have continued,” the NWSL's statement said.

“The health and well-being of the entire NWSL community remains our top priority, and in any similar situation going forward, the game should and would be abandoned.”

The Players Association, which was very vocal with its disapproval of the NWSL's choice, released its own statement welcoming the league's admission.

“The League's acknowledgment that the game should have ended — and its commitment to adopting protocol for the future, should it ever be needed — represents a meaningful step forward,” the NWSLPA said in its response.

“It's a change made possible by the strength and unity of our players. Player safety is not a slogan. It is a practice. We are grateful that NWSL has listened.”

Angel City interim head coach Sam Laity also chimed in with his thoughts, describing how difficult the situation had been for his team to handle while expressing gratitude for the medical staff who supported King.

“I think everybody's very relieved to hear that Savy's surgery was successful, and the outlook for the future is very positive,” Laity began.

“And in terms of the game continuing, I agree with the statements that the league recently made, and they're working to ensure that this type of situation is dealt with in a different fashion moving forward.”

Players from both teams were visibly shaken up as King received medical treatment on the pitch and was taken to the hospital. They circled at midfield and locked arms before playing on from the 74th minute, and ACFC ended up holding on for a 2-0 win.

King, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft, underwent heart surgery after doctors found an abnormality. She's said to be recovering well and has a positive prognosis. King was traded to her hometown club Angel City in February.