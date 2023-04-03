Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Lionel Messi will always have a home with FC Barcelona, now led by talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski. After all, Messi spent the majority of his illustrious football career playing for one of the most successful football clubs in the world, only leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 due to the inexplicable financial struggles of the once financially-mighty Blaugrana.

And while it has always seemed inevitable that Messi would return to his roots sooner than later, soon could very well mean within the next few months if the Argentinian footballer’s career in France continues to head down the path it’s currently taking.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Robert Lewandowski, of all people, is welcome to the idea of Lionel Messi’s return to Camp Nou, especially after Messi found himself on the receiving end of a chorus of boos after PSG lost 1-0 to Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

“That would be great if he’s coming,” Lewandowski said, per Adriana Garcia of ESPN. “Of course, Barcelona and the place for Lionel Messi belong, and I hope that something happens. But now we have to be focused on this season and what we can achieve this season with the team.”

Robert Lewandowski is certainly alluding to the fact that his club is currently 12 points clear of Real Madrid on the La Liga table with 11 games to go, putting them on track to snap their three-season league title drought. However, it’s not too surprising to see that Lionel Messi has piqued his interest, given how loud the rumors have been as of late regarding a potential reunion between the club and its greatest footballer of all time.

“I know that there are a lot of rumors now, but in the end we have to be patient and we [will] see what’s going on,” Lewandowski added.

At the moment, Barca has a glut of attacking options alongside Lewandowski, such as Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati, with Ousmane Dembele waiting in the wings as he recovers from injury. Nevertheless, Lionel Messi is a different gravy — especially to loyal fans of the Blaugrana — and his return should cause an uproar, whenever that may be.

At the end of the day, it’s only a matter of “when”, not “if”, the Argentinian maestro returns to Camp Nou.