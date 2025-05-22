Angel City FC defender Savy King addressed the public for the first time since she had a scary medical emergency that caused her to collapse mid-game on May 9 against the Utah Royals. The 20-year-old posted her statement with a photo of herself with a heart-shaped pillow after having surgery on an abnormality doctors discovered in her heart.

“I'm still finding the words to express just how much your love and support have meant to me over these past few days,” King said on Instagram.

“What I do know is that I wouldn't be getting through this without my incredible family by my side, my amazing teammates who have shown up for me and prayed for me, the fans, the entire soccer community, and the outstanding medical team here at ACFC who saved my life and cared for me every step of the way,” her message continued.

“I know God's got me, and I'm looking forward to recovering and getting back out on the field!” King concluded.

King was rushed to a local Los Angeles hospital after collapsing in the 74th minute and receiving life-saving medical attention on the field. Players were visibly shaken up and gathered at midfield to form a prayer circle before continuing the contest after a 16-minute delay. Angel City went on to win 2-0.

The NWSL received backlash from fans and the Players Association for making both teams finish the game.