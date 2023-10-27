Barcelona has formally apologized to Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior following an incident in which a club director, Miquel Camps, made dismissive and offensive comments about the Brazilian forward. The comments, widely criticized, arose from Vinícius' performance during Real Madrid's Champions League victory against Braga.

Camps' remarks on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) quickly garnered attention and backlash across Spain. He not only dismissed the racist abuse Vinícius has faced but also suggested that the young player deserved a “slap” for his on-field antics, referring to them as “unnecessary and pointless stepovers in the middle of the pitch.”

Barcelona's vice president, Rafa Yuste, addressed the issue following Barcelona's victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Yuste expressed the inappropriateness of Camps' comments and assured that such an incident would not be repeated. He stated, “If Vinícius is listening to me, I want to say that this will not be repeated. Even if it was a mistake, it should not have been posted. It was an inappropriate [post].”

Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to racist abuse during La Liga matches, including a recent incident in Sevilla. He also provided evidence in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a match in May. These instances of racism have garnered widespread condemnation and have renewed discussions about combating racism in football.

The controversy surrounding Vinícius' situation has added extra tension and scrutiny to the upcoming Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the first in La Liga this season. Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, called for a reduction in tension ahead of the match, emphasizing the importance of fair play and mutual admiration.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may boycott the game in protest of the social media post. The unfolding saga has led to concerns about the overall atmosphere surrounding the match.

As both clubs prepare for the highly anticipated Clásico, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering a respectful and inclusive environment within the football world, where players can compete without fear of racial abuse or discrimination.