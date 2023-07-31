El Classico has been getting more interesting as La Liga entered its post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era. Both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have been adding reinforcements to counter each other and make the positional battles more star-studded. With new looming additions like PSG's Kylian Mbappe headed to Real, departures are also underway. Barca is set to lose Ousmane Dembele to the Luis Enrique-led Paris Saint-German. However, the Catalonian team is not going to be left empty-handed as they aim to pursue Joao Cancelo or Ivan Fresneda.

Xavi and FC Barcelona are in hot pursuit to acquire Joao Cancelo from Manchester City. If all fails when it comes to getting the treble-winning Portuguese star, Ivan Fresneda is on the table for a deal, per Fabrizio Romano.

A lot of these moves seem to be an orchestrated plan to make up for Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG. Xavi aims to fill in their athletic wings in order to counter a faster-paced La Liga field. The move for Cancelo also gives the team a much-needed championship pedigree. This is helpful as most of their squad has not been as good internationally.

Fresneda also looks like a good option for a winger that could play the backlines. The Valladolid player has much more knowledge and experience in the domestic leagues. He is also the more viable option as FC Barcelona has been trying to get him all summer.

Which of the two stars will land with the FC Barcelona squad before Real make another blockbuster transfer that moves El Classico further in their favor?