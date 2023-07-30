Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been linked to a Paris Saint Germain (PSG) move this summer. The French superstar opened the scoring in a 3-0 win against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly today.

As rumors continue to link Dembele with PSG, Barcelona manager Xavi was asked about the situation. The former Spanish midfielder said, “We will see, in the transfer window, you never know”.

“I see Ousmane happy at Barça… then if there's something, he’ll tell us. For now, he's here, and he's happy”.

PSG are actively considering moving in for Dembele this summer. The former Borussia Dortmund man has a release clause of €50m, which is only valid until July 31. If Barcelona doesn't activate it by this deadline, the valuation of Dembele will go beyond three figures.

Xavi wants to keep Dembele as he considers him an important player in the squad. However, he also understands the economic situation of his club. Barcelona are only limited to free signings this summer and need to offload more players to improve their economic condition. The sale of Dembele to PSG can generate a lot of funds, which could help Barcelona's situation.

On the other hand, PSG have seen a lot of attacking talent leave the club this summer. The Ligue 1 champions have seen the departure of Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi this summer. They could also be losing Kylian Mbappe, who has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia. With so much attacking talent gone, PSG understand that they need to make reinforcements in the attacking areas.