Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is set to face trial on sexual assault charges in Spain after an alleged incident in December last year, reported by goal.com. The veteran Brazilian full-back was detained by Spanish police in January after being arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young woman in the bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona.

Alves, who was on holiday in Spain after representing Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has been in custody since his arrest as he was denied bail due to authorities deeming him a flight risk. The 40-year-old footballer has maintained his innocence and stated in June that he has “a clear conscience” regarding the incident.

If found guilty of the charges, Alves could face up to 12 years in prison. However, a trial date has not been set yet.

During his illustrious career, Dani Alves earned 127 caps for Brazil and enjoyed successful spells with top clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus. He won an impressive total of 42 titles, making him one of the most decorated players in football history.

Alves most recently played for Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional, but his focus will now shift to the impending trial as he prepares to defend himself against the sexual assault charges.

The case has garnered significant attention given Alves' prominence in the football world, and the trial will be closely followed by fans and the media alike. As the legal process unfolds, more details will emerge, and both sides will present their arguments to determine the outcome of this serious matter.