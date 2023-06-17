Yannick Carrasco has opened the door to a summer transfer to Barcelona, saying he is “happy” at Atletico Madrid but “you never know what can happen in football.”

The 28-year-old Belgian winger has a year left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Barcelona have an option to sign him for €15 million as part of the deal that saw Memphis Depay move to Madrid in 2021.

However, Barcelona's financial situation is still a mess, and they may need to sell players before they can afford to sign Carrasco on a transfer, even after being able to afford Vitor Roque's €40 million transfer fee.

“At the moment I see myself doing the preseason at Atletico, where I am very happy, but you never know what can happen in football. If offers arrive, we will discuss it with the club,” Carrasco said, speaking to reporters while on international duty with Belgium.

“I don't want to talk about it too much. I still have a year on my contract at [Atletico Madrid] and I am concentrating on the games with Belgium and then on vacation. Then it will be time to think about a transfer, a contract extension, or the completion of my last year of the contract in Madrid.”

Yannick Carrasco has been in excellent form for Atletico this season, scoring seven goals and providing 3 assists across 25 matches. He has been a key part of Diego Simeone's side, which is currently sitting at third place in La Liga.

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad this summer, and Carrasco would be a significant addition. He is a versatile player who can play on either wing or as a central attacking midfielder. He is also a good defender, which would be valuable for Barcelona, who have struggled to keep clean sheets this season.

Yannick Carrasco's potential future with Barcelona is likely to be one of the most talked-about transfer stories of the summer. If they can find a way to sign him, it would be a major get for Xavi Hernandez and his deep roster that features Robert Lewandowski.