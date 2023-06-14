Barcelona has made significant progress in the summer transfer window by securing their top target, Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. The Catalan giants have reached an agreement in principle with Athletico Paranaense to acquire the highly-rated 18-year-old, reported by goal.com.

According to AS, Barcelona will pay around €40 million (£34m/$43m) to Athletico Paranaense for Roque's services. The young Brazilian will be offered a five-year contract, indicating the club's confidence in his potential.

Barcelona sees Roque as a valuable addition to their squad, with the intention of grooming him as a long-term replacement for the prolific goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, who recently won the La Liga golden boot, is approaching 35 years old, and his contract with Barcelona expires in 2026. Roque's arrival is seen as a strategic move to ensure a smooth transition when Lewandowski eventually departs.

However, Barcelona's acquisition of Roque is not yet finalized. The club is facing financial challenges and needs to offload players to create room for the young Brazilian. AS reports that Barcelona must sell at least three players to meet the salary requirements and register Roque officially.

Despite the minor hurdle, Barcelona is on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer. Once the necessary adjustments are made, the club will be able to announce Roque's arrival, signaling their ambition to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

Barcelona fans can look forward to witnessing the young Brazilian talent in action and hope that he will make a significant impact on the pitch. The acquisition of Roque demonstrates the club's commitment to building for the future and securing promising talents to maintain their competitive edge.