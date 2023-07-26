Daniel Kaluuya's upcoming Barney film continues to be teased — this time by a Mattel executive.

Speaking to Variety, Oscar-winning Mattel Films producer Robbie Brenner teased Kaluuya's Barney film. “I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker. It’s just going to be unique — more of like a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation,” she revealed.

“Any movie that has Barney is not certainly going to be straightforward,” Brenner continued. “We’re not making Ted. You know what I mean?”

The signature Barney theme song came up. Brenner then revealed that the Kaluuya-led film will be about “identity and finding who you love and who feels alienated” and “what does it all mean?” She then claimed the film will “be more adult and have adult themes — and sort of be a little bit off-kilter.”

It's been a while since a Barney film has been made. Last year, Peacock released a documentary on the iconic dinosaur titled I Love You, You Hate Me.

Daniel Kaluuya is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah. He has also starred in the likes of Black Panther, Sicario, and Queen * Slim. Last year, he reunited with Get Out director Jordan Peele when he starred in his sci-fi film Nope. He also voiced a role in the podcast series Oliver Twist for Audible.

His latest role comes in the animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He voiced “Hobie”/Spider-Punk in the animated feature and will reprise the role in the forthcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse.