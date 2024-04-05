Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor with a net worth of $4 million. The young actor has been fairly active in his career, appearing in over 25 films and making some appearances on TV as well. He has been generally critically acclaimed for his roles and it is clear that a huge career awaits the Irishman. Right now, he is in the spotlight due to his newest movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, performing well in theaters around the globe. It will go neck and neck for all major awards with Everything Everywhere All at Once. Last year, he was the Joker in The Batman, but that was only a cameo. Still, his acting is turning heads, but also improving his financial situation significantly. Here is Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2024.
What is Barry Keoghan's Net Worth in 2024?: $4 million (estimate)
The estimation, according to many sources including Celebrity Net Worth, is that Barry Keoghan's net worth is around $4 million. His career is just starting and many of his movies came in smaller productions or smaller roles. Despite massive critical acclaim for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, it was still a supporting role for Keoghan, so it is expected that his net worth is fairly lower than many of his acting colleagues. However, Keoghan is only 30, which is beyond young for an actor, and many leading roles surely await him as his career progresses. For now, before we get to the Oscar nominations and his life right now, let's look at how Barry Keoghan got to this net worth and this point of his career.
Barry Keoghan's early life
Barry Keoghan was born on the 18th of October, 1992, in Dublin, Ireland. His upbringing was very tough. Not only is Dublin one of the toughest cities in Europe, but he also had issues within his family. Unfortunately for Keoghan, his mother was a drug addict and in 2004, when Keoghan was just 12, his mother passed away due to drug issues. He spent the rest of his childhood, with his brother Eric, being tossed around different foster homes. Overall, in just seven years, he was in 13 different foster families. Finally, their grandmother, aunt, and older sister accepted them and helped the brothers get back on their feet.
Keoghan's love of films and acting began when he was a kid. According to Barry himself, he and his friends sneaked into cinemas around Dublin to watch movies, but he was unfortunately barred from the local theater after being caught. One more story from his upbringing, and how tough it was, concerns Barry Keoghan's inability to pay €2.20 for a bus to get him to acting school, illustrating how tough it was for the young actor. However, as he was getting better and better at his craft, Keoghan started getting more and more roles, and it all started with a cameo that he got after answering a casting call posted on a shop window. After that, slowly, roles began going toward the Irish actor.
Barry Keoghan's early roles
His earlier roles include being a supporting actor in Dunkirk, the historical movie released in 2017, and Black '47, the film about the Irish famine. In TV, he sporadically appeared in Irish soaps and TV shows, before depicting one of the Soviet troops cleaning up the nuclear power plant in the HBO classic Chernobyl. Then, in 2021, he got cast in an MCU movie, Eternals, portraying Druig, a member of the superhuman Eternals race. In the same year, he appeared in The Green Knight.
This last year, 2022, was likely the most successful for the Irish actor. He appeared, granted as a cameo, in The Batman, but he could be in consideration for the iconic role of Joker, come the next movie. In the same year, his biggest success on the big screen came, when The Banshees of Inisherin came out. This movie received nominations for various Academy Awards, including for Keoghan himself. He got a nomination for the best supporting role. At the Golden Globes, he got nominated for the same award but lost out to Ke Huey Quan, from the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Barry Keoghan's other interests
Outside of acting, Barry Keoghan is an amateur boxer. Keoghan is also the ambassador for Dior, which likely brings him a ton of income too. He is also very charitable, as he is the ambassador for the Barretstown charity. He organizes a camp for children with cancer and other serious illnesses at Barretstown Castle in England.
Nevertheless, was Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2024 a surprise?