Barry Keoghan will star in a new film about Saddam Hussein's final days.

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has found his next project. He will star in a new film about Saddam Hussein.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Keoghan would star in the new film. It will chronicle Hussein's final days. Chernobyl director Johan Renck will direct the film. Darby Kealy wrote the script for the forthcoming film.

In the film, Keoghan will play an American soldier that's “tasked with guarding the ousted Iraqi dictator in the months before his trial and execution.” The film is based on Will Bardenwerper's book, The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid.

Renck told THR that he hoped to adapt the story “in a really immersive, authentic way.”

Michael Parets, who will produce the new film, said, “Barry has proven himself time and time again to be an actor who is so adept at playing really complex characters and we couldn't be happier having him as our lead for what is going to be a challenging, ambitious, and hopefully really special film.”

Barry Keoghan at a glance

Barry Keoghan is an acclaimed actor who gained notoriety for starring in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He continued to star in smaller independent projects like Calm with Horses and The Green Knight before heading to the MCU. In 2022, he starred in The Banshees of Inisherin, landing an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the performance.

In 2021, Keoghan starred in the MCU's Eternals. That wouldn't be his only comic book movie, though. Keoghan made a cameo as the Joker in 2022's The Batman.

His latest projects include starring in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn with Jacob Elordi. Keoghan also starred in TV series Chernobyl, Love/Hate, and Top Boy. His latest series is Masters of the Air. He stars alongside Austin Butler and Callum Turner.