50-year-old Bartolo Colon went viral for slicing it up against Robinson Cano and Did Gregorius in the new Baseball United league.

Some MLB veterans have found a new home in baseball, as the new Baseball United League is officially underway. Fan favorite Bartolo Colon ended up going viral for showing off his stuff on the mound at 50 years old.

Colon was able to record strikes on former MLB players Robinson Cano and Didi Gregorius, per Talkin' Baseball. It was the first-ever inning for Baseball United.

50-year-old Bartolo Colon sits down Robinson Cano, Alejandro De Aza and Didi Gregorius in the first ever inning in Baseball United history pic.twitter.com/8y3A9q0EZb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 24, 2023

Bartolo Colon just can't stop playing baseball. He started his career in the MLB in 1997, where he made his league debut with the Cleveland Guardians franchise. He ended up retiring in 2018 when he was 45 years old.

Throughout his career, Colon averaged a 4.12 ERA and a 1.312 whip. He recorded 2,535 strikeouts and finished with a 247-188 win/loss record. With that said, it's cool to see him back on the mound for a new baseball league.

It's rather impressive Bartolo Colon can still play like he does. Sure, his skills have dropped over the years due to age. However, considering how long he's played baseball you'd think his arm would be shot by now. But instead, he continues to be a starting pitcher in his 50s.

For anyone not sure what Baseball United is, it is a brand new baseball league located in the Middle East and South Asia. If they can reel in former MLB players like this, then the league should be able to continue to grow.