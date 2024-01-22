The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is one of the best in recent memory, so how can you watch the results be announced?

The National Baseball Hall of Fame is the hardest Hall of Fame to be selected into in all of sports. In other major professional sports, fans usually have a good feeling about who will make the Hall of Fame and most legends are selected to the Hall of Fame soon after becoming eligible. That is not always the case in baseball, though. For this reason, the National Baseball Hall of Fame selection process is always highly anticipated, and that will especially be the case for the 2024 class. This year, election results are announced on Jan. 23, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch the announcement.

How to watch Baseball Hall of Fame election results

The National Baseball Hall of Fame is in Cooperstown, New York, and the 2024 crop of inductees will be announced on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET. The results will be announced on MLB Network, and you can also watch the announcement live on fuboTV.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Cooperstown, New York

TV channel: MLB Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

2024 ballot

Jim Leyland – a former manager who led the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies, and Detroit Tigers – was already voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. There are 26 other Hall of Fame candidates who hope to hear their names called on Jan. 23. Fourteen of those candidates are returning candidates and are listed below (2023 election percentage in parenthesis). A player needs 75 percent of the votes to be elected.

Todd Helton (72.2%)

Billy Wagner (68.1%)

Andruw Jones (58.1%)

Gary Sheffield (55%)

Carlos Beltran (46.5%)

Alex Rodriguez (35.7%)

Manny Ramirez (33.2%)

Omar Vizquel (19.5%)

Andy Pettitte (17%)

Bobby Abreu (15.4%)

Jimmy Rollins (12.9%)

Mark Buehrle (10.8%)

Francisco Rodriguez (10.8%)

Torii Hunter (6.9%)

In the last 10 years, 14 players have been elected in their first year of eligibility. This year, there are 12 newcomers to the ballot. Those players are as follows.

Jose Bautista

Adrian Beltre

Bartolo Colon

Adrian Gonzales

Matt Holliday

Victor Martinez

Joe Mauer

Brandon Phillips

Jose Reyes

James Shields

Chase Utley

David Wright

Who is likely to make the Hall of Fame?

MLB players lose Hall of Fame eligibility after 10 years on the ballot. Therefore, this will be the last year that Gary Sheffield can be induced into the Hall of Fame. Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star and hit over 500 home runs to go with along with more than 250 stolen bases. Those accolades would make him seem like a surefire Hall of Famer, but Sheffield's name was included in the Mitchell Report, and his connection with PEDs means it is not a guarantee he will get in. Sheffield is the only player who will lose eligibility after this year. Players like Alex Rodriquez and Manny Ramirez will also have a tough time making the Hall of Fame because of their connections with PEDs despite being legends of the game.

Todd Helton seems like the most likely returning candidate to make the Hall of Fame. He was chosen on 72.2% of ballots last year, just shy of the necessary 75% needed to be inducted. Billy Wagner also has a good chance of being selected, as he was chosen in 68.1% of brackets last year and is in his ninth year on the ballot, meaning he is running out of time.

The first-timers on the ballot is one of the deepest crops of players ever. Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer both have a great chance of being first-ballot Hall of Famers and are the two most likely to make the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Beltre has 3,166 hits to his name, and Mauer was arguably the greatest catcher of the 21st century.