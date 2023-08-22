James Gunn has come out and clarified the status of Batman being cast in his DCU.

This past weekend, there were a lot of rumors swirling about potential Batman actors. However, Gunn took to his Threads account to clarify that the role has not been filled yet.

“I'm assuming rumors about DCU Batman casting have no truth to them?” asked a fan on Threads.

Gunn responded, “I don't know what you're talking about but we don't even have a script, and there's a strike happening, so, no, no casting.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And there probably won't be any casting for a while. We're still a long way off from Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which will mark the official kickoff of the DCU.

Plus, there are currently a lot of Batman-related projects going on. There is a Batman spin-off series going on with Todd Phillips' Joker series. The Flash brought George Clooney back into the fold and featured both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in it (though it's unclear whether or not this canon will be continued after the film flopped).

And then there is Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. The Batman — which starred Robert Pattinson as the titular hero — grossed over $770 million worldwide last year and is getting a spin-off series, The Penguin, among more down the line. There is also going to be a sequel to the film, though this all takes place outside of the DCU.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have plenty of time to figure out who their caped crusader will be. We'll have to wait until after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes for any movement on this casting.