Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly in advanced talks with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka over a potential transfer this summer, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Xhaka is set to leave the Gunners at the end of the season, with no negotiations taking place for a new contract, making his departure imminent.

The Swiss international has a history with Leverkusen, having previously been linked with a move to the club on two occasions in the past. The German club’s most recent attempt to sign Xhaka occurred last summer, but the midfielder’s improved form and significance to Arsenal’s plans at the time resulted in the deal falling through.

Now, however, it seems that a move to the BayArena may finally materialize for Xhaka, with reports indicating that a fee of €15 million has been agreed between the two clubs. Personal terms are also said to be almost agreed upon, with a four-year deal until June 2027 expected to be offered to the midfielder.

Xhaka has been a regular in the Arsenal midfield since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, making over 200 appearances for the Gunners. He has also been the captain of the London club in the past, although Martin Odegaard currently holds the armband.

Leverkusen are looking to strengthen their midfield options after a disappointing season, which saw them finish sixth in the Bundesliga and miss out on European qualification. Xhaka’s experience and leadership qualities would undoubtedly be an asset to the German side, who are also reportedly interested in signing Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Xhaka’s potential move to Leverkusen would mark the end of his seven-year stay at Arsenal, during which he has won two FA Cups and played a key role in the club’s midfield. However, it appears that the Swiss international is ready for a new challenge in his career and a return to Germany, where he previously played for Borussia Monchengladbach, could be on the cards.