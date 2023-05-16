Veteran Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to leave the club in the summer.

The news was reported Tuesday by London World claiming the Swiss captain is now in search of a new challenge after spending seven seasons in North London.

Despite Xhaka’s contract running out in 2024, manager Mikel Arteta was said to be informed by the player of his wishes and will sanction a move if a bid in the region of £15 million is received.

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have already expressed an interest in the former Gunners captain with London World reporting Xhaka has a keen interest in returning to Germany.

The news was backed up by football insider Fabrizio Romano who later reported that personal terms between Xhaka and Leverkusen over a four-year deal until 2027 have already been agreed.

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. No negotiations over new deal and plan to part ways in June. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign him — €15m fee. Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal — June 2027. pic.twitter.com/0MlyJwNwhm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016 from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach and has been an ever-present for the team under Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and now Arteta.

However, his stint was not without its low points as Xhaka’s inconsistent performances saw him lash out at Arsenal fans after getting booed at the Emirates Stadium in 2019 as he was getting substituted during a league game. The Swiss midfielder was later stripped of the captaincy following the incident.

He would later enjoy a career renaissance under Arteta as he became a key figure in Arsenal’s successful league campaign this season in which they appear set to finish second and return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

“There was one guy, his name is Mikel Arteta,” Xhaka said. “I will always support him, it doesn’t matter what happens. Without him, I am 100 percent sure I would not be in the club anymore.

“He knows that, I have a very good and honest relationship with him. It doesn’t matter what happens on the pitch, I will never ever be against him or say something against him.

“He deserves my respect, but the respect from my family as well. I was gone. I did not want to wear the shirt anymore. He gave me the feeling to do it again.”

Should Xhaka leave, he will depart the club with two FA Cup victories in 2017 and 2020.