Bayer Leverkusen star Xabi Alonso has addressed the transfer rumors surrounding his future, putting an end to speculation linking him with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder made it clear that he intends to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, dismissing any suggestions of an imminent departure.

In a recent interview, Alonso played down the rumors and affirmed his commitment to the German club. He stated, “Yes, I’m gonna stay at Bayer Leverkusen. I’m very happy at this club and with this team.” His words will undoubtedly come as a relief to Leverkusen fans, who have been impressed by Alonso’s performances since his arrival.

The 41-year-old midfielder has been a key figure for Bayer Leverkusen, providing valuable experience and leadership on the field. His technical ability, vision, and composure have been instrumental in the team’s success this season. Alonso’s decision to stay will provide stability and continuity in the squad as they aim to achieve their goals in domestic and European competitions.

Rumors linking Alonso with a return to his former club, Real Madrid, had sparked excitement among fans, while the reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur also generated speculation about a potential Premier League move. However, Alonso’s clear statement puts an end to any uncertainty and confirms his dedication to Bayer Leverkusen.

With his future settled, Alonso can now focus on continuing to contribute to the team’s success. Leverkusen supporters will be eager to see him play a pivotal role in their upcoming matches and help propel the club to new heights.