Wolfsburg battles with Bayer Leverkusen! It’s time to check our Bundesliga odds series, starring our Wolfsburg-Leverkusen prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The hosts will be looking to progress in the Bundesliga despite their poor performance as of late. Wolfsburg recently folded to Borussia Monchengladbach in a 2-0 score.

Bayer Leverkusen recently secured a 1-1 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. Leverkusen is in dominant form as of late, as their last loss was way back in February.

Here are the Wolfsburg-Leverkusen soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Wolfsburg-Leverkusen Odds

VfL Wolfsburg: +175

Bayer 04 Leverkusen: +140

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Wolfsburg vs. Leverkusen

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Why Wolfsburg Can Beat Leverkusen

Wolfsburg ranked ninth in the Bundesliga, tallying a 10-9-8 record and trailing Mainz, Frankfurt, and today’s visitors in the German table. They have 46 goals so far in this tourney. In the DFB Pokal, Wolfsburg was eliminated in the Round of 16.

Die Wölfe will be looking to find optimism after going winless in the past two games. Their game against Augsburg resulted in a 2-2 draw but they were defeated by Gladbach 2-0 on April 8. Wolfsburg waves a 4-6-3 home record.

Verein für Leibesübungen Wolfsburg has

Head coach Niko Kovac is expected to opt for continuity and name the same Wolfsburg side for a third consecutive game. Maximilian Arnold, Mattias Svanberg, and Yannick Gerhardt will take midfield duties, while Kilian Fischer and Paulo OTavio will operate as the two full-backs. Omar Marmoush and Jonas Wind combined for nine goals as the forwards of the club, and they will have the chance to add to their tally when they lead the line. Ridle Baku and Felix Nmecha have eight goals combined.

The Wolves will be unfortunate to not see Lukas Nmecha and Bartol Franjic on the field.

Why Leverkusen Can Beat Wolfsburg

Across all tourneys, Leverkusen is on a 10-game unbeaten run, winning eight times. That stretch of games includes a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, as well as a 1-1 draw against Royale Union SG most recently. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in their last Bundesliga action, thanks to goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby, and Sardar Azmoun.

After five consecutive victories in the Bundesleague, Leverkusen again managed to get closer to the top of the table, that is, the positions that mark placement in European competitions. Such a series of good results is also a great encouragement for the upcoming, very important period for Aspirins. Leverkusen is currently sixth-placed in the German league, notching a 13-4-10 record, garnering 43 points with 51 goals. On their travels, Leverkusen has a 6-2-5 record.

Manager Xabi Alonso has a talented young squad at his disposal, with the likes of Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby, and Jeremie Frimpong in good form which will be key. Diaby has nine goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, while Jeremie Frimpong has 14 goal involvements. Florian Wirtz has six assists while Adam Hlozek has seven goal involvements.

However, Andrey Lunev and Patrik Schick are injured for Bayer Leverkusen this week, while Exequiel Palacios is considered doubtful.

Final Wolfsburg-Leverkusen Prediction & Pick

Leverkusen is guaranteed to take this win if they continue their form and refrain from underestimating the hosts. More goals are expected in the game as the visitors punch another win.

Final Wolfsburg-Leverkusen Prediction & Pick: Bayer Leverkusen (+140), Over 2.5 goals (-148)