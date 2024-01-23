Discover the latest changes at Bayern Munich as technical director Marco Neppe is reportedly set to part ways with the club.

In a notable development for Bayern Munich, technical director Marco Neppe is reportedly on the verge of parting ways with the club, as disclosed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. According to Romano's report, Neppe's contract is expected to be terminated shortly, marking a significant shift in the club's technical leadership.

The diminishing influence of Marco Neppe on transfer decisions has been attributed to the recent appointment of Christoph Freund as sporting director at Bayern Munich. Freund played a pivotal role in the club's recent acquisition of Eric Dier, signaling a change in the dynamics of the technical hierarchy. With Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen actively involved in potential signings and player negotiations, the club is undergoing a restructuring process that leaves no room for Neppe's continued role as technical director.

The impending arrival of Max Eberl as the board member for sport, expected by the beginning of March, further solidifies the reshaping of Bayern Munich's leadership. While Neppe played a key role in facilitating deals for notable players like Harry Kane, Kim Min-Jae, and Matthijs de Ligt, his influence also extended to the scouting process, contributing to the discovery of talents like Jamal Musiala.

Neppe's journey with Bayern began in 2014 when he joined as a scout, steadily progressing to head of scouting in 2017 before assuming the position of technical director in 2021. As Bayern Munich changes its technical structure, the football world awaits official confirmation of Marco Neppe's departure and observes how the club will navigate future transfers under its evolving leadership.