Dive into the German Bundesliga excitement as Harry Kane equals Robert Lewandowski's record with 22 goals.

In a dazzling display marking Bayern Munich's return to action after the German winter break, Harry Kane continued to etch his name in Bundesliga history. The 30-year-old striker, having already set the league ablaze with 22 goals in his debut season, equaled Robert Lewandowski's single-season record during Bayern's emphatic 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski's extraordinary 41 top-flight goals in the 2020/21 campaign stood as a benchmark, with the Polish striker reaching 22 strikes by the midpoint of that season. Now, Kane's feat of matching that tally in the same timeframe has set tongues wagging, hinting at the possibility of the Englishman surpassing the former record holder.

Kane, known for his penchant for late heroics, left it until the 90th minute to secure his customary goal against Hoffenheim. A clinical finish, following a precise through ball from Leon Goretzka, saw Kane's strike find the bottom right corner, leaving goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with no chance against the sheer power of his effort.

This season has seen Kane consistently rewrite the Bundesliga record books. Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, he made headlines by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in their debut Der Klassiker outing. Moreover, he set a new German top-flight record by finding the net 17 times in his opening 11 appearances.

The night of records did not conclude with Kane's heroics. Bayern's legendary goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, reached a milestone by making his 500th appearance for the club, further solidifying his place in the annals of football history. Additionally, Bayern Munich created Bundesliga history by becoming the first team to score in 65 consecutive home games, showcasing their dominance on their home turf.

Despite Bayern's impressive run, winning 13 of their first 16 matches, they are trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by a mere one point. As the Bundesliga title race intensifies, the spotlight remains on Harry Kane, who is poised to break even more records in the second half of the season, leaving fans eager to witness his continued brilliance on the German stage.