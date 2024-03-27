In a move that has stirred emotions among football fans worldwide, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have announced a prestigious pre-season friendly, marking Harry Kane‘s emotional return to N17 this summer, reported by GOAL.
The long-awaited clash between the two football powerhouses was confirmed on Wednesday morning. Bayern Munich is scheduled to visit the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, creating a buzz among supporters eager to witness Kane's return to his former club. The timing of the friendly, just a week before the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season and two weeks before the Bundesliga resumes, adds to the anticipation surrounding the event.
Homecoming for Harry Kane
Harry Kane's return to Tottenham promises to be an emotional affair, as the prolific striker faces his former club for the first time since his departure to Bayern Munich last summer. Despite his departure, Kane left Tottenham on good terms, and his return provides fans with an opportunity to express their appreciation for his illustrious career at the club.
The 30-year-old striker wrote his name into Tottenham's history books by becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the legendary Jimmy Greaves in February 2023. With an impressive tally of 280 goals, Kane's legacy at Tottenham remains unmatched. However, his record is being pursued by Son Heung-min, who currently sits joint-fifth in the club's all-time scoring charts with 159 goals.
Anticipation for Kane's return is visible, with tickets expected to sell swiftly for the highly anticipated friendly. Fans are eager to witness Kane's return to the pitch where he forged countless memories and wrote his name into Tottenham's history. The prospect of seeing Kane line up against his former teammates adds an extra layer of excitement to the event. Moreover, Kane's return comes at a crucial time for Bayern, as they gear up to face Tottenham's bitter rivals, Arsenal, in the upcoming Champions League quarter-final.
What's next for Harry Kane?
Despite the excitement surrounding Harry Kane's return, Bayern Munich will be monitoring his fitness closely. A recent ankle injury sidelined Kane for England's friendlies during the March international window, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming fixtures. However, Bayern remains hopeful that Kane will recover in time for his highly anticipated return to north London.
As Harry Kane prepares to step back onto familiar soil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fans eagerly await his return and the opportunity to witness footballing history unfold once again.