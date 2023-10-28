Tottenham Hotspur, under the guidance of manager Ange Postecoglou, is turning heads with a remarkable start to the Premier League season. The latest chapter in their impressive journey unfolded at Selhurst Park, where they clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, pushing them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The match saw a tight, goalless first half, with both teams battling for control. Ange Postecoglou's tactical wisdom became evident as his side displayed patience and discipline. They kept their cool when it mattered most and secured the three points. An own goal by Joel Ward and a clinical finish by their top goalscorer, Heung-min Son, sealed the victory for Tottenham Hotspur, despite a late surge from Crystal Palace, highlighted by a brilliant Jordan Ayew strike.

Speaking after the match, Postecoglou commended his team's resilience and discipline. He described the game as a test of their ability to remain committed to their style of play and maintain their football philosophy. “It was a test of our discipline and sticking to our football; that’s why I’m really pleased because it’s another different way for us to win a game,” he stated.

Postecoglou's vision for Tottenham Hotspur is clear – he wants them to be the best-pressing team in the league. Their ability to press aggressively has been a defining feature of their season. “If you look at the running stats in the league, we’re at the top of just about all of them,” he noted, emphasizing their commitment to being an aggressive and high-energy team. Even without the ball, they aim to create opportunities and make things happen.

With eight wins and an unbeaten record, Tottenham Hotspur tops the Premier League table alongside north London rivals Arsenal. While it may be too early to predict a title charge, Postecoglou wants Spurs fans to enjoy the team's impressive start. “Let them dream, that’s what being a football supporter is all about,” he said. He acknowledged the loyalty and patience of the fans who have stood by the club through thick and thin.

As Spurs extend their unbeaten streak and maintain their strong run in the Premier League, the future looks promising under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou. The optimism is palpable among fans, and there's every reason to believe that Tottenham Hotspur is set for a memorable season in the Premier League.