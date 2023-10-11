Harry Kane, the former talisman of Tottenham Hotspur, has shared his thoughts on watching his old team rise to the top of the Premier League table since his departure for Bayern Munich in the summer, reported by GOAL. Tottenham has made an impressive start to the season under Ange Postecoglou, remaining unbeaten in the Premier League after eight games and currently leading the league standings.

Speaking about Tottenham Hotspur's success, Kane expressed his mixed feelings, saying, “It's great to see my former team doing well, but sometimes it's a little bit strange watching them on television.” Having spent nine years with Spurs, Kane has deep-rooted connections with the club, making it unusual for him to witness their matches from afar. However, he acknowledged the natural course of change in football and life.

Since joining Bayern Munich, Kane has been focusing on adapting to his new surroundings in Germany. He is in the process of settling in, finding a house, learning the language, and getting to know his new team and staff at Allianz Arena. Despite the initial strangeness of watching Spurs without his direct involvement, Kane is fully committed to his new adventure in the Bundesliga. He emphasized his dedication, stating, “I have got to put all my attention on Bayern Munich and to make us as successful as possible. I am here, I am excited, and it will always be a decision I never regret. I’m proud to have started the way I have.”

Harry Kane has indeed made a strong impact in Germany, creating history in the Bundesliga by scoring a hat-trick against Bochum and tallying nine goals in his first 10 matches for Bayern Munich. As he continues to shine on the field, Kane is currently with the England squad for upcoming matches against Australia and Italy. After the international break, he will resume club action for Bayern against Mainz on Saturday, October 21.