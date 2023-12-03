Bayern Munich is planning for the future after Manuel Neuer, with Mike Maignan, Gregor Kobel, and Alexander Nübel emerging as successors.

Despite Manuel Neuer's recent contract extension, Bayern Munich is already planning for the future and has identified three potential successors to the veteran goalkeeper. The German club is renowned for its meticulous succession planning, and the search for Neuer's replacement is no exception.

According to Sky Germany, Mike Maignan, Gregor Kobel, and Alexander Nübel have all emerged as strong candidates to take over the reins between the posts for Bayern Munich. Each player brings a unique skill set to the table, offering the club a range of options.

Maignan, the 28-year-old French shot-stopper, has been a standout performer for AC Milan, keeping an impressive 35 clean sheets in 78 competitive matches. His agility, shot-stopping prowess, and ability to command his area have made him a highly sought-after goalkeeper, with Bayern Munich reportedly “definitely interested” in securing his services.

Kobel, the 25-year-old Swiss goalkeeper, recently extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, potentially making him a more expensive option. However, Bayern Munich's admiration for Kobel's talent and leadership remains strong, and a move to the Bavarian giants could materialize in 2025 or 2026.

Nübel, the 27-year-old German goalkeeper, is currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart, where he has impressed with his consistent performances and ability to make crucial saves. Bayern Munich are reportedly “impressed” with Nübel's progress and view him as a potential long-term successor to Neuer.

With Neuer's contract extension, Bayern Munich are not under immediate pressure to decide on his successor. However, the club's proactive approach demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a strong goalkeeping department for years to come. The identification of Maignan, Kobel, and Nübel as potential successors suggests that Bayern is well-positioned to seamlessly transition into a post-Neuer era, ensuring the club's continued success at the highest level.