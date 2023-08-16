The race for Bayern Munich‘s next goalkeeper has intensified with David de Gea and Stefan Ortega emerging as the primary contenders, reported by goal.com. De Gea, who recently departed Manchester United, has expressed his interest in joining the Bundesliga champions, while Bayern's preference seems to lean towards Manchester City's Stefan Ortega.

Reports from Sky Sport indicate that David de Gea is keen on becoming Bayern Munich's new goalkeeper. After concluding his tenure at Manchester United, the Spanish shot-stopper is exploring opportunities for his next chapter in football. However, Bayern's sights are set on Stefan Ortega, who currently serves as a backup goalkeeper at Manchester City.

Stefan Ortega is reportedly open to the idea of joining Bayern Munich and has even engaged in discussions with the club's manager, Thomas Tuchel. While Bayern is interested in Ortega, negotiations regarding contract terms are still ongoing. It's worth noting that Bayern has not yet put forth either a permanent or loan offer to Manchester City for Ortega's services.

Bayern Munich's pursuit of a new goalkeeper is driven by the departure of Yann Sommer, who joined Inter, and the prolonged absence of Manuel Neuer due to injury. The club initially considered Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, but the Spanish goalkeeper opted to go on loan to Real Madrid instead.

The outcome now rests in Stefan Ortega's hands. Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola are reluctant to part ways with Ortega, but they are open to accommodating his wishes if he seeks a new opportunity. Should Ortega's situation remain unchanged, Bayern Munich could shift their focus towards securing the services of free agent David de Gea for the crucial role between the posts.